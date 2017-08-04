Overcrowding keeps indecent exposure suspect out of jail

Jonesboro police arrested a familiar face who they reportedly caught performing a familiar act in a parked car. But, because the jail was full, they had to release him.

Alex L. Carson, 38, of Jonesboro was cited and released Thursday night for indecent exposure after a police officer alleged he saw him in a parked car with his pants off.

Officer Jeremy Wheelis reported several tenants at Cedar Manor Apartments, located between Russell Drive and Cedar Heights, contacted him regarding a half-naked man in a parked car touching himself.

The residents said they had seen the man do this approximately six times in the last month, the incident report stated.

Wheelis told the victims to get a tag number the next time they saw the vehicle and requested extra patrols in the area.

After speaking with the residents, Wheelis stated he received a text message with a photo of the suspect’s vehicle. According to the report, it belonged to a Jonesboro business.

While on patrol Thursday evening Wheelis spotted the vehicle parked on Russell Drive.

“When I walked up to the driver’s side window I saw that the arrestee (Carson) was in the driver’s seat with his pants just laying across his exposed legs and private parts,” Wheelis stated.

According to the report, Carson admitted that he had “pleasured himself” approximately six times in the last month at the location.

When asked if he performed the actions outside the vehicle, Carson said he did not. However, he said that he would “exit his vehicle to clean off and put his pants back on.”

He told Wheelis he used the apartment parking lot due to the amount of foot traffic from college females walking back and forth to Arkansas State University, the report stated.

Carson also said that he had been arrested and convicted of the same crime in 2015 at the Jonesboro Public Library, the report stated. He said he was given six months probation and ordered to see a counselor.

Carson was also arrested in 2015 for exposing himself in the Dean B. Ellis Library. At that time, the University Police Department stated Carson had been arrested for indecent exposure in 2011.

On Thursday night, Wheelis cited Carson and released him after learning that the Craighead County Detention Center was full and was only accepting felony suspects.

