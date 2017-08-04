Cruisers in Hardy closing down at the end of the month

According to a Facebook post, Cruisers in Hardy announced they plan to close their doors at the end of the month.

According to the post, the lease for the business will not be renewed, causing the restaurant to shut down.

The business opened in back in 2015 and has been a staple for the city of Hardy during its run.

The post adds that all Cruisers Hardy licenses, procedures and recipes will cease when the business closes.

The group also announced they do not plan to reboot or bring in new owners for the restaurant.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android