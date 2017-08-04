Department watching vehicles after carbon monoxide issue

One sheriff's department plans to keep a closer eye on their three Ford Explorer units after one police department in Texas pulled patrol units from the streets after officers had carbon monoxide in their system.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said the department was shocked when they learned of the issue.

Miller said he contacted a dealer in Corning who told him only one person reported the issue.

The department was told the issue could have come from after market equipment that left a hole allowing carbon monoxide to vent back into the vehicles.

According to Miller, it's now a waiting game to hear the decisions Ford makes and to see if they can discover the problem.

"Well, if something was to happen to us where we lost three vehicles, I mean I'd have three officers that I'd have to find other forms of transportation for them or sharing vehicles with other officers that are not working on anything at the time," Miller said.

The department already needs more patrol units, and if the three vehicles have to be inspected, deputies could be without the vehicles for at least a week.

