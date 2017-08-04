City buys more land to expand park

The city of Piggott announced they've purchased 33.5 acres of land to add to Heritage Park.

The city paid roughly $3,000 per acre and Mayor Jim Poole said the city couldn't pass up on buying the land due to its close proximity to the park.

Poole added the land will continue to be used for extra parking during larger events, such as the city's car show.

Poole hopes the expansion of the land will begin within the next few years.

"We intend to keep expanding the park, hopefully someday build a new community center there, either on this land or on the other part," Poole said.

The amount of land for the park owned by the city now spans around 73 acres.

