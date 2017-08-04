City buys more land to expand park

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
The city of Piggott announced they've purchased 33.5 acres of land to add to Heritage Park.
For one day, big yellow school buses will roll out—not to pick up children—but to get school supplies the students will use. It’s all part of a half-day event happening Saturday, August 5 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at nine Walmart locations throughout Region 8. The supplies go directly to students in the area.
Two restaurants in Searcy announced they have reapplied for a private club alcohol license after being previously rejected.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Crego recommends that no charges should be filed against former Brookland Police Chief Mark Rusher.
One sheriff's department plans to keep a closer eye on their three Ford Explorer units after one police department in Texas pulled patrol units from the streets after officers had carbon monoxide in their system.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
Republicans and Democrats came together for the annual Congressional baseball game Thursday, June 15, 2017.
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers square off in a potential series-deciding Game 5 in the 2017 NBA Finals.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
