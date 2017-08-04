Education summit held to discuss education goals for school year

Two groups, Impact Independence County and Forward Arkansas, teamed up to host an education summit in Batesville Friday.

More than 300 educators, administration officials, and parents gathered together from the county's four school districts and two colleges to come up with ways to help students achieve success.

Education was one of four significant areas that the Independence County Chamber of Commerce's impact plan community members helped put together last year.

The meeting also included the development of a panel of representatives from several groups that will help impact education.

"They will be able to report out and give us some information about road blocks and barriers," Crystal Johnson, President of the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce said. "If they have a new innovative idea or want to make some changes, they'll be able to report to the panel and we can actually take action and try to remove some of those barriers for them."

Johnson said another topic discussed at Friday's meeting was to discuss ways to help improve the district's ACT scores in the future.

