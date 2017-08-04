Deputy prosecuting attorney releases review of former Brookland - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Deputy prosecuting attorney releases review of former Brookland police chief

Former Brookland Police Chief Mark Rusher (Source: KAIT) Former Brookland Police Chief Mark Rusher (Source: KAIT)
BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) -

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Crego recommends that no charges should be filed against former Brookland Police Chief Mark Rusher.

Rusher was fired in Dec. 2016 amid allegations of mishandling money being taken in at the police department and being brought to Brookland City Hall.

Crego said in a letter to Arkansas State Police that his office reviewed security camera videos from the Brookland Police Department, as well as witness statements, and a legislative audit.

"The Legislative Audit can only confirm $10 was missing," Crego said. "They consider that amount too small to sustain any type of action."

Crego added that the money was alleged to be missing from a "petty cash fund" in which all members of the police department received money and disbursed change out of the fund.

"Additionally, Chief Rusher turned in cash and checks to the fund after the auditors arrived," Crego stated in his letter.

Crego concluded by stating no charges could be "substantiated beyond a reasonable doubt" and returned the case file to Arkansas State Police.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

