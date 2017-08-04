School district plans to tackle lunch debt differently

One school district in Sharp County said they plan to handle student meal debts differently than most other districts this school year.

The Highland School District said instead of setting a limit and then having other incentives taken away, they plan to go in the opposite direction.

Highland Superintendent Don Sharp said the school already has a written policy that will not allow students to have negative credits on their food service accounts, but they won't take anything away from students who do.

Sharp said the reason behind the decision is because he feels taking a student's breakfast or lunch away is not a good representation of what the school stands for.

"You may have a family that doesn't qualify because their income is maybe just a few dollars too high, but we don't know what kind of personal hardships they may have," Sharp said. "There may be medical bills that are not reflected in that application or maybe other expenses."

Sharp plans to reach out to community organizations or individuals who would volunteer to help families struggling to pay the food bill.

He also encouraged parents to fill out all free and reduced lunch applications, because it will not only help the families, it will also help the school receive additional funding for food.

