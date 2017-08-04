A-State Student-Athletes Earn Degrees, Participate in ASU Summer Commencement

JONESBORO, Ark. (8/4/14) – Arkansas State University held its Summer Commencement ceremony Friday night at the Convocation Center, and 13 more student-athletes from the Red Wolves’ athletics department have been awarded degrees.

The most recent group of A-State student-athletes to receive their diplomas represented the sports of football, track and field, volleyball and women’s tennis.

Included among the latest graduating class of Red Wolves, two football (Jonah Hill and Blaise Taylor) and one men’s track and field (Itamar Levi) and volleyball (Lindsay Cline) student-athletes still have eligibility remaining and will compete for A-State during the 2017-18 seasons.

Three student-athletes earned the master’s degree, including Taylor (football, Business Administration), Jessica Heuertz (volleyball; Sports Administration) and Viktoria Sadokhina (track and field; Sports Administration).

Earning their bachelor’s degree were Erika Christian (track and field; Criminology), Cline (volleyball; Exercise Science), Erin Farmer (track and field; International Business), Julie Gauguery (women’s tennis; Exercise Science), Jamaris Hart (football; Exercise Science), Hill (football; Exercise Science), JD Houston (football; General Studies), Levi (track and field; General Studies), Waylon Roberson (football; General Studies) and Zoie Wilson (track and field; Exercise Science).

A-State posted a school-record 3.070 all-department GPA for the most recent academic year and saw 10 sports earn at least a 3.0 team GPA. The Red Wolves placed a school-record 216 student-athletes on the fall 2016 Athletics Director’s Honor Roll as well. The athletics department has also posted its best ever department-wide APR score each of the last two years, according to the latest data.