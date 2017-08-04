Two restaurants reapply for alcohol license - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Two restaurants reapply for alcohol license

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
SEARCY, AR

Two restaurants in Searcy announced they have reapplied for a private club alcohol license after being previously rejected.

El Amacen located at 1805 E. Race St. were initially refused back on June 22.

The restaurant to reapply for the license is the Rock House at 1301 E. Beebe Capps.

They were initially refused back on July 20.

According to Facebook posts from both restaurants, there are several ways for residents to contribute to the reapplication process.

They include signing up to become members of the club, submitting a handwritten letter to the ABC Board, or start/sign a petition.

