At 10: Students to get hands on training at NYIT at A-State

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10, students at NYIT at Arkansas State University will get hands-on training as they work to become doctors. Find out what they will be using to learn with at 10.

Plus, it is the sales tax weekend this weekend in Arkansas and Missouri. We will have tips on how you can get more bang out of your buck.

Plus, tomorrow's forecast looks beautiful but will it last? Ryan will have your weekend forecast at 10.