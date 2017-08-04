At 10: Students to get hands on training at NYIT at A-State - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: Students to get hands on training at NYIT at A-State

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10, students at NYIT at Arkansas State University will get hands-on training as they work to become doctors. Find out what they will be using to learn with at 10.

Plus, it is the sales tax weekend this weekend in Arkansas and Missouri. We will have tips on how you can get more bang out of your buck.

Plus, tomorrow's forecast looks beautiful but will it last? Ryan will have your weekend forecast at 10.

  • City buys more land to expand park

    The city of Piggott announced they've purchased 33.5 acres of land to add to Heritage Park.

  • School supplies, cash donations needed for Stuff the Bus

    For one day, big yellow school buses will roll out—not to pick up children—but to get school supplies the students will use. It’s all part of a half-day event happening Saturday, August 5 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at nine Walmart locations throughout Region 8. The supplies go directly to students in the area.

  • Two restaurants reapply for alcohol license

    Two restaurants in Searcy announced they have reapplied for a private club alcohol license after being previously rejected.

