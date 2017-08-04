NYIT at A-State receives new cadavers; plan to honor donors

Students attending the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University will soon have more cadavers for their future studies.

The school received 18 cadavers for the upcoming year from those who chose to donate their bodies to science after their death.

Dr. Dosha Cummins, NYIT Vice Chair of Basic Sciences, said the contributions will be very beneficial to students as the students will get to treat them as their first real patient.

"This is such a key component of medical education and its something that we have a great amount of reverence and respect for," Dr. Dosha Cummins said. "We have a great team of anatomist that shepherd this and we are looking forward to having opportunities for individuals in the region to contribute to part of this process."

Cummins said they hope to have their own body donor program by the next academic year.

Students plan to honor the people behind the donations in a special donor ceremony.

