Old power plant building in need of investor

The clock is ticking for Main Street Paragould as they work to find an investor to purchase the old power plant building from Paragould Light Water and Cable.

“PLWC just closed on the purchase to buy back the building which has been there since 1938,” said Gina Jarrett, executive director of Main Street Paragould. “The condition of it is unsightly and it is a negative value property to the town.”

Jarrett said the company bought the building because they wanted to tear it down. However, she said they convinced them to give them a chance at reviving it.

“I was asking for 30 to 60 days to find an investor and they gave me six months,” said Jarrett. “We want to save it because we are tired of seeing our historic buildings in this city torn down.”

Jarrett said they plan to host a seminar at the end of August to give people insight on what kind of building it is and what type of project it could be to revive.

“We have had some interested venues,” said Jarrett. “That’s one way to get patrons out and in it. We don’t have a bowling alley anymore. That building is big enough for that. Also, for people who like craft beer. A beer brewery would be a great idea.”

Jarrett said PLWC is also looking at contacting the EPA to make sure the building has no environmental concerns.

While that happens, Jarrett said finding an investor is key.

“Downtown is improving weekly,” said Jarrett. “We are thrilled with that. This might not have been the case ten years ago. But downtown Paragould and Paragould in and of itself is ready for something wonderful to happen for this building.”

Jarrett said if you are an interested investor, call their office at 870-240-0544.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

