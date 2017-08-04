Police arrest man after finding woman bruised, beaten

Jonesboro police arrested a man after he was suspected of beating his girlfriend.

According to a police report, an officer initially responded to the 2100-block of Bridger Rd. for an overdose.

After arriving, the officer spotted a victim lying on the couch without any clothes on and blood spatter all over the floor and counter tops.

The report noted the "victim's eyes and face were severely swollen."

Doctors at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital also told police the victim had "bruising around her neck, severe swelling, lacerations on her left leg, and scratches along both arms and legs."

An officer spoke with the victim's boyfriend, 22-year-old John Paul Cundiff, who claimed he and his girlfriend had been doing methamphetamine that day.

According to the victim's Cundiff, the victim started acting wildly, hitting herself while also tripping and throwing herself to the ground.

Cundiff added that she began spitting blood all over the home, and "he put his hands on her shoulders and his hands on the side of her head."

He claimed they began to fight, with the victim rolling over a whiskey bottle, causing the cuts on her legs.

The officer then looked at the victim and noticed several inconsistencies with Cundiff's story, including a bite mark near her left breast.

Police arrested Cundiff and took him to Craighead County Detention Center.

Cundiff was booked on a charge of aggravated assault on a family or household member.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android