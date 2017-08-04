Mission Outreach holds first bucket brigade

Mission Outreach in Paragould held their first bucket brigade Friday to raise funds for the facility.

“We serve all Northeast Arkansas,” said Cheri Peters, executive director of the organization. “We needed to raise money to keep the shelter and our programs going.”

From 6:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., volunteers were out along West Kingshighway near ACE Gazaway Lumber.

“We have had so many great volunteers and shout out to this business for letting us set up in their parking lot,” said Peters.

The funds raised in the event will go to utilities, food and other factors that allow the shelter to be operational.

“This time of year, donations are down and I understand because we have people taking a vacation or getting ready to buy school supplies which can be expensive so I understand,” said Peters. “We wanted to come out to see if we can just raise a little bit.”

In the end, Peters said they raised at least $7,000.

“I cannot say enough for this community,” said Peters. “It is the best. These folks are so giving. I mean all day long they have been giving.”

Peters said she is very thankful for the city, Paragould Fire Department, Paragould Police Department, student volunteers from school, and the Lady Rams Volleyball team.

