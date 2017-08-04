FOE holds ribbon cutting for new location

The Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of their new location with a ribbon cutting at 2912 Gilmore Drive on Friday.

The group, which serves charities statewide, allowed residents to come out and not only see their new home but to also enjoy live music, and get the chance to meet and greet with several members of the organization.

"You always got to put your best foot forward and make things happen and the only way to do that is to welcome everyone in the city and in surrounding areas and all to come in and be a part of our activities," President Bill Jennings said.

The event will last through Saturday as officers with the organization from across the state plan to attend a seminar discussing different charitable acts.

A $20 steak dinner will then be provided for any non-members that want to view the new location.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android