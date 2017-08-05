One killed in single vehicle crash in White Co.

One person died following a single-vehicle crash in White County Friday.

According to a crash report with Arkansas State Police, it happened around 12:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 64.

The report states 71-year-old Willie Brown of Searcy was driving his 1994 Chevrolet eastbound when it exited the roadway and struck a standing tree head-on.

According to the report, road conditions were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android