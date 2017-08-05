Bond set in hit and run case, police say

A woman who reportedly left the scene of an accident Saturday morning appeared in court Monday.

A $20,000 bond was set for Tyesha Byrd. According to a probable cause affidavit, Byrd hit a motorcycle at the intersection of Nettleton and Matthews. Police later found Byrd's vehicle at an apartment complex and arrested her.

Also, police say Byrd reportedly ran because she was scared.

Byrd faces felony leaving the scene of an accident with injury, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance and careless and prohibited driving charges.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital, Jonesboro police spokesman Paul Holmes said.

