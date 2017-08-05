Jonesboro police working motorcycle vs. vehicle crash

According to Jonesboro police, police are currently working a motorcycle vs. vehicle hit and run with injuries.

According to JPD, the crash occurred at the intersection of E. Matthews and Nettleton near the back entrance to the Mall at Turtle Creek.

Police are on the scene currently searching for a vehicle in that area.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android