Jonesboro police working motorcycle vs. vehicle crash

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

According to Jonesboro police, police are currently working a motorcycle vs. vehicle hit and run with injuries.

According to JPD, the crash occurred at the intersection of E. Matthews and Nettleton near the back entrance to the Mall at Turtle Creek.

Police are on the scene currently searching for a vehicle in that area.

