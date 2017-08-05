JPD: Person arrested in hit and run accident

According to Jonesboro police spokesman Paul Holmes, a person was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident with injury involving a motorcycle/vehicle accident.

Police went to the intersection of East Matthews and Nettleton Avenues around 11:45 a.m. Saturday about the accident. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital, Holmes said, noting police later found the driver of the vehicle, a Chrysler, and arrested the person.

Jonesboro police were still working on the accident report.

