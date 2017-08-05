Jonesboro police participate in local dog show

Members of the Jonesboro Police Department participated in Dog Days of Summer, an amateur dog show, Saturday.

According to a Facebook post, Heath Loggains and his K9 partner, Cash, put on a demonstration for the crowd at Elks Lodge.

Loggains also participated in judging the show along with Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin.

Elks Lodge will donate the proceeds to the Children's Advocacy Center of Northeast Arkansas.

