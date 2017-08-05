Driver rams police car, causes damage following crash

A Blytheville police cruiser sustained damage following a two vehicle crash early Friday morning.

According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. at a stop sign on Division Street.

An ASP spokesman said the vehicle stopped at a stop sign, then proceeded. The driver then failed to yield to the police car.

It is unclear whether or not the officer had their lights or sirens on at the time of the crash.

No one was injured.

