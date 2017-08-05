One killed following motorcycle crash Saturday

One person died following a motorcycle crash Saturday.

According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened around 11:20 a.m. on Highway 87 in Independence County.

The report states 75-year-old Don Dye of Judsonia was driving his 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound when it left the roadway.

Dye was thrown from the motorcycle and struck a fence.

The report states the weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash.

