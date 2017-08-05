Shoppers crowding stores on tax-free weekend

Many shoppers are taking advantage of the tax free holiday on Saturday and Sunday.

Walmart in Paragould was one location where many people spent time shopping.

Several customers said they save large purchases and back-to-school shopping for the tax-free holiday.

One woman said she brought her two grandchildren to the store to get everything they needed to begin the school year.

"We have a lot of grandchildren, so it's a good time to shop," said Jannie Clayton. "School's getting a little bit expensive."

She said her family has shopped tax free weekend a few times, but it was her first trip.

Many shoppers said the tax-free weekend has helped them save hundreds of dollars on things like school supplies and clothing.

For a full list of items included in the tax free holiday click here.

