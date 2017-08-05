Stuff the Bus has another successful year

Several Walmart stores in Region 8 became home for Stuff the Bus on Saturday.

The Paragould Walmart was among those places.

Volunteers from the United Way of Northeast Arkansas, Green County Tech, and the Paragould School District helped with collecting donations.

"We want every child to have the same opportunities for new school supplies," said United Way Executive Director Nanette Heard. "We've had a really good success today."

She said the organization hoped to fill the three buses in Paragould with school supplies.

The Jonesboro Walmart on Highland Drive had record-breaking numbers on Saturday.

A 16-year Stuff the Bus volunteer said the event started out slow, but the numbers proved Northeast Arkansas will not let children go without.

"From a day of kind of worrying that we're not going to get much to all the sudden we are doing really great, so it's been a great day started out slow and ended great," Billy Holland said.

Thousands of backpacks, pencils, pens, binders filled several buses.

School officials, students and spirit squads also participated.

The cash grand total for Stuff the Bus was $3,323.25 and the grand total for supplies was 33,648, which is nearly 1,500 more than last year.

If your child needs supplies, contact your school's counselor.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android