Teen's graduation gift gets police's attention

A local teen got cheated out of a graduation gift and a restaurant nearly did, too.

Jonesboro police responded to Andy’s Frozen Custard on Highland Drive Friday evening about funny money.

An officer spoke to the teen who attempted to pay for ice cream with a fake $20 bill.

The 18-year-old told police he was gifted the money for a high school graduation gift.

He told police he was unaware that the money was fake and paid with other money he had.

