Man arrested after pharmacy break-in

MARKED TREE (KAIT) -

Police arrested a man Saturday night who is suspected of breaking into a pharmacy. 

According to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, the Marked Tree Police Department and Arkansas State Police are investigating the burglary at Family Pharmacy, 98 Highway 63 B Suite A in Marked Tree. 

It happened around 7 a.m. 

Sheriff Molder said deputies assisted the two agencies in finding the suspect who allegedly ran from the pharmacy. 

Police arrested that man around 6 p.m.

His name has not been released yet. 

