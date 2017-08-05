Man arrested after pharmacy break-in

Police arrested a man Saturday night who is suspected of breaking into a pharmacy.

According to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, the Marked Tree Police Department and Arkansas State Police are investigating the burglary at Family Pharmacy, 98 Highway 63 B Suite A in Marked Tree.

It happened around 7 a.m.

Sheriff Molder said deputies assisted the two agencies in finding the suspect who allegedly ran from the pharmacy.

Police arrested that man around 6 p.m.

His name has not been released yet.

