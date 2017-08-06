JPD: Three injured in wreck

Two people were taken to hospitals and another person was injured Sunday after a rollover accident at the intersection of East Johnson and Marion Berry, Jonesboro police said.

According to Officer Dustin Smith, Jonesboro police, A-State Police and Jonesboro firefighters went to the two-vehicle, rollover accident around 12:20 p.m. Sunday.

Smith said witnesses saw a silver Jeep, going east on East Johnson Avenue, run the stop light, hitting a silver Chevrolet passenger car that was attempting to turn onto Marion Berry.

The driver and passenger who were in the Chevrolet were taken to the hospital, while the driver of the Jeep was treated at the scene with minor injuries, Smith said.

Smith said witnesses helped law enforcement and firefighters at the scene.

"Witnesses on scene advised the Jeep was lying in the driver's side with the driver trapped inside," Smith said. "A group of bystanders flipped the Jeep back upright prior to first responder arrival."

The driver of the Jeep was cited for running a red light, Smith said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android