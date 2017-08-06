Trumann man celebrates 100th birthday

Over 100 people were in Trumann Sunday to celebrate the 100th birthday of Jules Martin. (Source: KAIT)

Jules Martin said Sunday that the secret to a full, happy life is being young at heart and enjoying music.

Martin, who celebrated his 100th birthday, was honored by the Trumann First Baptist Church and residents with a party in his honor. The opportunity to turn 100 was not really on his mind Sunday.

"I know it's maybe a little rare for people to live to be 100, but it didn't occur to me that it means anything. Birthdays never meant much to me, it's another day," Martin said of the celebration.

More than 100 people gathered at the church Sunday to honor Martin. He has played the organ at the church for over 50 years and began piano lessons when he was 12.

"I had lessons at the First Methodist Church as pipe organ....which was thrilling for me to play," Martin said.

Any advice for a productive, good life?

"We'll I don't drink, I don't smoke, I've lived a clean life," Martin said. "I treat people like I would like to be treated, I don't have any enemies that I know of, I try not to be mean to anybody."

