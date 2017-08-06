Police arrest man for unlawful use of weapon, drugs

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety arrested a man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of illegal drugs and a firearm.

According to a news release, an officer conducted a traffic stop at the 900-block of Lora Avenue shortly after 12:25 a.m. Saturday.

Bobby L. Anderson, 34, was initially arrested for driving while his license was revoked.

According to the release, a later search of his vehicle turned up “several small packets of marijuana and a small, clear, plastic bag containing a white powder that later tested positive for illegal drugs.”

Officers also found a handgun and learned that Anderson was a convicted felon.

Anderson now faces multiple felony charges and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

