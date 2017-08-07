Blytheville police investigating death

The Blytheville Police Department is investigating a death that happened after an attempted robbery.

At around 12:30 a.m., details were still limited. However, Blytheville Police Capt. Scott Adams said the person who died was someone who tried to rob a Dominos.

Capt. Adams said an employee shot the suspect and that was all he could release at this time.

We are tracking this story and will have the latest on Good Morning Region 8.

