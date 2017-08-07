Blytheville Police release details behind deadly armed robbery attempt

The Blytheville Police Department is investigating a death that happened after an attempted robbery at the Domino's Pizza on 6th Street around 10:30 Sunday night.

According to Capt. Scott Adams, 53-year-old Thomas “Tony” Price of Little Rock was found lying at the front door deceased when police arrived.

Police said an employee of the restaurant reported that Price entered the store, asked to see the manager, then pulled a handgun.

Police said surveillance shows at this point the employee, who was armed with a handgun, shot and killed Price.

According to a news release, the video shows Price entered the store wearing a hoodie type shirt with the hood pulled up over his head, armed with a weapon, and then displayed it prior to being shot.

During the investigation, police discovered Price’s weapon was a BB gun that functioned like a semiautomatic handgun.

Police said Price’s current identification indicated a residency in Little Rock, he is from the Blytheville area and has an extensive criminal history with BPD, including previous felony arrests and convictions.

Price's body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

