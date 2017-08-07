News conference planned in Blytheville shooting investigation

The Blytheville Police Department is investigating a death that happened after an attempted robbery.

According to Capt. Scott Adams, Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson will conduct a news conference at 3 p.m. Monday in Blytheville District Court.

Police are investigating a weekend overnight shooting where the person who died was someone who tried to rob Domino's Pizza, 400 N 6th St.

Adams said an employee shot the suspect.

Region 8 News will have more information as this story develops.

