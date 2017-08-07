AR gas prices up nearly 4 cents - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

AR gas prices up nearly 4 cents

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Gas prices in the Natural State have risen once again along with national prices at the pump.

GasBuddy.com, which surveys 1,826 gas outlets in Arkansas daily, reports that prices have risen 3.9 cents in the last week.

The state's average, as of Sunday, is $2.10 per gallon compared to a national increase of 2.1 cents per gallon to an average of $2.33.

In Arkansas, Sunday's prices were 19.3 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 10.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

"For the third straight week, gasoline prices have accelerated with the national average at its highest level in over eight weeks, driven by rising oil prices as inventories continue to tighten and concern over Venezuela lingers," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

He continued to state, "While we're likely to see gas prices continuing to move higher in the week ahead as they catch up to oil, we're unlikely to break out of the well-established rut in the national average which has kept prices between $2.12 and $2.42 for the last 15 months." 

