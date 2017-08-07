Separate weekend crashes send 3 to hospital - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Separate weekend crashes send 3 to hospital

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KAIT) -

Three people were seriously injured in three separate Missouri crashes over the weekend, according to reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

In Howell County around 2 p.m. Sunday, 47-year-old Thomas Lowe of Koshkonong was driving a 2005 Crown Victoria north on U.S. 63 near Brandsville when the vehicle went off the left side of the road. It struck a tree and then a fence.

Lowe was transported by ambulance to a Springfield hospital.

A little over two hours later in Dunklin County, 24-year-old Tyler Gozell of Hornersville was injured in a crash on Missouri Highway 164 near Hornersville.

Gozell was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram south when the truck went off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned.

He was taken to a Kennett hospital by ambulance.

Also in Dunklin County, a crash happened on Missouri Highway 25 south of Malden around 6:45 p.m.

Shelby Garris, 17, of Malden was driving a 2002 Oldsmobile Alero north when it ran off the right side of the road struck a tree stump, overturned, and hit a fence.

She was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Dexter.

MSHP reports indicated all drivers were wearing seat belts.

