Deputy finds bullet in child's bedroom

A sheriff's deputy recovered a bullet after a couple reported seeing a hole in their home.

Craighead County Sheriff's Deputy James Watson responded to a house on County Road 393 Friday night.

One of the homeowners told Watson he went into his child's room and found "a piece of the dry wall on the north wall of the bedroom appeared damaged."

He checked outside and found a small hole in the same area as the inside.

The deputy made the same observations. He also checked a fence behind the home but did not find any damage there.

A second homeowner said she was at the house most of the day cleaning and didn't hear any gunshots which may have been because she was also listening to music.

However, she said several neighbors she talked to said they did hear someone shooting a gun in the area throughout the day.

Watson stated an "intact projectile" was located in the child's bedroom and collected for evidence.

No suspects were mentioned in the report.

