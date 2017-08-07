Teen to police: fake $20 bill was a graduation present

A restaurant told police a teen tried to pay his bill with funny money. The teen, however, claims the bill was a gift.

On Friday, Jonesboro police were called to Andy's Frozen Custard, 232 E. Highland Dr., for a customer attempting to pay with a fake $20 bill.

Officer Nicholas Carmichael spoke with the 18-year-old Pocahontas resident who said he had used the fake bill.

The teen told the officer he received the bill as a gift for graduating high school and was unaware the money was fake. He added that had he known he would not have used it.

Restaurant staff first told the teen the money was fake and he paid with other money he had, the reported stated.

The case was reviewed by the Criminal Investigation Division over the weekend.

