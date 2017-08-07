JPD: Truck purposely set on fire

Police are investigating after a truck seat was reportedly set on fire.

On Monday around 1:50 a.m. Jonesboro police were called to the 300-block of N. Bridge St. for a vehicle fire.

Officer Nathan Coleman talked with a witness who said he was riding his bike and noticed smoke coming from a 1999 Dodge Ram.

Coleman reported the fire appeared to be set on the passenger's side of the truck.

The officer then spoke with the victim who said there was a "silver piece of clothing that smelled like gas that was on fire in the passenger seat when they opened the truck door."

The 29-year-old Jonesboro woman said she never saw the piece of clothing before. It was collected and later logged into evidence.

When asked if the doors were locked, the woman said she believed the truck was unlocked "due to a bad key cylinder."

The woman told police about a few possible suspects. According to the report, some were ruled out because of their location at the time of the fire.

No arrests were made at the time of the report.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

