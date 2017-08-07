Marmaduke shooting suspect appears in court

Adam C. Brown (Source: Greene Co. Jail via Vinelink)

A judge on Thursday found probable cause to charge a man with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man at a Marmaduke convenience store.

Adam C. Brown of Hornersville appeared before Greene County District Judge Dan Stidham for a probable cause hearing.

A $500,000 bond was set for Brown in the hearing, held in the judge's chambers. Both media and family members were told what had happened in the hearing after the hearing took place.

Stidham said officials wanted to make sure they were careful and deliberate in the process Thursday morning.

Authorities went to the Valero Gas Station in Marmaduke on Aug. 3 after getting a report about the shooting.

A $1 million temporary bond was set Monday in connection with the case.

At that hearing, Brown reportedly told the judge he did not have access to a phone at the jail to contact representation before the hearing.

The case was then continued to Thursday's probable cause hearing to give Brown an opportunity to get a lawyer.

Brown is suspected of shooting and killing 38-year-old Jeremy R. Green of Marmaduke at the Valero in Marmaduke on Friday.

Prior to that hearing, Region 8 News spoke with the mother of the victim off camera.

"I don't want him out of jail. My son's child was screaming. He did this in front of her," Cheryl Grays said. "I hate him, I want to see justice for my son."

Region 8 News will have more updates as this story develops.

