Marmaduke shooting suspect held on temporary bond

Adam C. Brown (Source: Greene Co. Jail via Vinelink)

During court proceedings, a suspect in a deadly shooting at a convenience store was held on temporary bond until he could be represented.

Adam C. Brown, 37, of Hornersville, MO is in the Greene County Jail on a temporary cash-only bond of $1 million as set by a judge Monday.

Brown reportedly told the judge he did not have access to a phone at the jail to contact representation before the hearing.

His case was continued to Thursday morning at 9:30 so Brown could obtain a lawyer.

Brown is suspected of shooting and killing 38-year-old Jeremy R. Green of Marmaduke at the Valero in Marmaduke on Friday. He faces a first-degree murder charge.

Prior to the hearing, Region 8 News spoke with the mother of the victim off camera.

"I don't want him out of jail. My son's child was screaming. He did this in front of her," Cheryl Grays said. "I hate him, I want to see justice for my son."

Region 8 News will have more updates as this story develops.

