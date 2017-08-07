Suspect shot by Independence police; squad car hit a home

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - A suspect is hospitalized after being shot by a police officer from the Kansas City, Missouri, suburb of Independence.

Meanwhile, a police car crashed into a mobile home during a chase involving the suspect. The mobile home is in an unincorporated area near Kansas City.

Independence police say officers were chasing a pickup truck Monday morning. Officers fired at the suspect, whose condition was not immediately available. No officers were injured.

The chase ended in a crash involving at least two other vehicles. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was in the mobile home struck by the police car.

