Craighead County Sheriff's deputy wins life-saving award

Craighead County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Miller was recently awarded the Chastain Service Award by the Arkansas Municipal Police Association.

Deputy Miller won the award because of his heroics on February 23, 2017, when he pulled a woman from a burning home.

The Chastain Service Award is awarded based on "heroism or selfless actions exhibited by someone helping others in the community."

Deputy Miller was injured during the rescue, but thanks to his actions, both he and the woman are alive.

