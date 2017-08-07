A Better Region 8: 'Stuff the Bus' helps students succeed

It's a recurring theme here on A Better Region 8. One of the things that make Region 8 such a special place is that we take care of our own.

Over the weekend Region 8, you did it again! Hundreds of volunteers came together on a beautiful August Saturday for "Stuff the Bus."

The 2017 Stuff the Bus campaign was the most successful ever.

This year, you donated over 33,000 items. That's more than 1,500 items than last year!

Many folks stepped up and gave cash totaling more than $3,000 which goes to buying even more school supplies.

Stuff the Bus began as a partnership with United Way of Northeast Arkansas, 2 Walmarts & 2 schools back in 2005. That partnership now includes KAIT, CRDC, Jonesboro Radio Group, 9 Walmart stores & more than 20 schools each year.

Hundreds of volunteers worked to make sure thousands of children have the tools necessary to be successful in school.

School supplies can be expensive and not everyone can afford to get what they need. You went a long way in helping Region 8 students succeed.

So Gr8 job Region 8! We are fortunate to live in a community that truly cares. Coming together and giving so much to students who want to learn is a great way to take care of our future and it makes this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

