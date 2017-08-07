Affidavit: Suspect said 'I'm sorry' before shooting, killing stepfather

A man accused of murdering his stepfather in Lake City Monday appeared in court Wednesday.

Christopher Tray Yerbey, 27, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 55-year-old Rickie Glen Kirkendoll, according to Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd.

A judge found probable cause to charge Yerbey with first-degree murder and is held on a $1 million bond.

Court documents released Wednesday stated officers were called to 709 4th St. in Lake City for a man being shot.

Officers found Kirkendoll dead on the kitchen floor.

Linda Kirkendoll, the man's wife, was interviewed and she said her son, Yerbey, shot him, according to the probable cause affidavit.

She said days before the shooting the two men got into a fist fight.

Everything seemed "normal between them since then," Kirkendoll said. The men even reportedly worked together on the day of the shooting.

While at home preparing dinner, Kirkendoll said she and her husband were in the kitchen when Yerbey walked in holding a gun.

Yerbey then put the gun to Rickie Kirkendoll's "head and neck area." The affidavit stated Yerbey said "I'm sorry," pulled the trigger, and Kirkendoll fell to the floor.

The man's mother said her son "appeared to be trying to reload the gun and she was in fear for her life and ran out of the house." She hid in bushes until he left the house in his stepfather's truck. Then, she went to a neighbor's house and called the police.

Yerbey turned himself over to police in West Memphis on Tuesday around 8:20 a.m., according to the sheriff. The truck was found in a rice field in Crittenden County.

During court proceedings, a judge issued Yerbey a public defender and scheduled a court date for Nov. 17 in Lake City.

