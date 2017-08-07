Lake City murder suspect arrested in West Memphis - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Lake City murder suspect arrested in West Memphis

Christopher Trey Yerbey (Source: Craighead Co Sheriff's Department)
(Source: KAIT)
LAKE CITY, AR (KAIT) -

The man wanted in connection to a Monday murder in Lake City has been arrested.

According to Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, 27-year-old Christopher Tray Yerbey was arrested in West Memphis.

Sheriff Boyd said he turned himself in to police in West Memphis around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Craighead County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened Monday afternoon in the 700-block of 4th Street and Catfish Drive.

The search for Yerbey began shortly after.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time. 

One neighbor said the neighborhood is usually quiet.

"It's a good neighborhood, quiet neighborhood, and a good place to live," Donny Petty, Lake City resident said. "We have [sic] no violence much ever, but you have that anywhere you go. Don't matter what town you in, where you live at, you are going to have it."

Region 8 News will have more information as this story develops.

