Man accused of murdering Lake City man arrested

A man accused of murdering another man in Lake City Monday is in custody.

Christopher Tray Yerbey, 27, was arrested in West Memphis. According to Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, Yerbey turned himself over to police around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Yerbey is suspected of shooting and killing 55-year-old Rickie Glen Kirkendoll, according to the sheriff.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon in the 700-block of 4th St. and Catfish Dr. Kirkendoll lived at the residence on 4th St.

The search for Yerbey began shortly after.

He will be extradited back to Craighead County at a later time.

One neighbor said the neighborhood is usually quiet.

"It's a good neighborhood, quiet neighborhood, and a good place to live," Donny Petty, Lake City resident said. "We have [sic] no violence much ever, but you have that anywhere you go. Don't matter what town you in, where you live at, you are going to have it."

