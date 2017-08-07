Police searching for armed and dangerous man after homicide in Lake City

Lake City Police and the Craighead County Sheriff's Department are searching for a man after they say he shot and killed someone in Lake City.

According to Craighead County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened Monday afternoon in the 400-block of 4th Street and Catfish Drive.

Sheriff Boyd said they're actively searching for Christopher Trey Yerby, 27, white male, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Boyd says Yerby was last seen in a white 1991 Ford Pickup with a license plate number: Arkansas Handicap 348345.

Police say the suspect may have fled to either the Mississippi County or West Memphis areas according to a BOLO report.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

Region 8 News will have more information as this story develops.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android