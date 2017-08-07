Man accused in baby's shooting death pleads guilty

A Beebe man pleaded guilty in the shooting death of a 7-year-old child.

According to the Beebe Police Department, Jeremiah Owens pleaded guilty in court to the shooting death of 7-year-old Karma Wezowicz.

Wezowicz was shot in February, and then later passed away from her injuries days later in March.

According to the BPD Facebook post, a search warrant was obtained for Owen’s blood and when it was tested, it tested positive for Benzodiazepines and Cannabinoids. His blood alcohol level was found to be 0.118. Owens was charged with the felony offense of Manslaughter.

Jeremiah Owens pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 60 months incarceration in the Arkansas State Department of Correction.

