New Lawrence County jail prepares to open

The new Lawrence County Jail is set to be completed in early 2018.

According to Sheriff Jeff Yates, the jail will hold around 65 more inmates than their current facility.

"The biggest asset this building's going to have, we'll be able to take more criminals off the streets," said Yates. "We're not able to hold them now because we don't have the room."

According to Yates, the new jail will also have a more secure set-up, providing additional rooms their current facility is lacking.

"We don't have holding cells, we don't have a place to put anybody that comes in with a special need that needs to be isolated," he said. "We don't have a place to put someone if they're giving us an issue.

Yates says he is thrilled the new facility will be open soon and his department can't wait to move in.

"This building is going to be so much safer," he said. "My employees they don't have to worry so much, I don't have to worry as much about them."

