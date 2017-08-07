Jailers fighting drug smugglers inside Greene Co. jail

The number one issue Greene County jailers fight is inmates attempting to smuggle drugs inside their cells.

Region 8 News spoke with Assistant Jail Administrator Don Crittenden, who said this is happening more and more.

“It’s the biggest thing we have, when people come into booking, they’ll have drugs on them,” Crittenden said.”

Crittenden said it’s a problem they see more often with females.

“They get creative, you would be amazed at how they can hide things,” Crittenden said of criminals.

Inmates hide them in private areas of the body, officials said.

This makes the booking process difficult for jailers who are locating drugs.

He said rarely does an inmate get past booking with drugs, but it has happened in the Greene County Jail, inmates smuggling drugs into their cells.

Crittenden said that is a security issue.

“It creates a security risk among other inmates,” he said. “You have to deal with the fact of drugs inside your facility.”

To fight it, jailers run a K9 through the cells to detect drugs.

Also, Crittenden said the sheriff’s department has looked at getting new technology to use at booking.

“We’ve looked at several routes, there are several various kinds of body scanners out there, we’ve looked at some of that as a possibility in the future,” he said. “Right now, it’s up in the air with what we can and can’t do. Some of it has to do with legal issues, some financial. So, we are in the very beginning stages of considering that.”

Crittenden said body scanners would allow jailers to detect drugs hidden inside bodies.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android