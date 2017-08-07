Rector Airport runway gets repairs

The Rector airport runway will soon be back in compliance for the first time since it was damaged in 2015.

The city received a grant in 2015 to repair the runway and finished the work just one month before flooding hit the area.

Since December 2015, the airport has been out of compliance.

After the flooding, the city applied for money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay for the repairs. However, they rejected the city's claim.

"It kind of takes your breath away," said Mayor Teresa Roofe. "We were just at a loss."

She said the city then appealed FEMA's decision and received a check for repairs in May of this year.

Roofe said she was thrilled to finally be able to pay for necessary repairs.

"It's just a burden lifted," she said. "It takes a lot, for Rector to even have an airport, is a blessing in itself."

She said dirt work on the project will begin this week and the repairs should allow the city to be in compliance for the upcoming inspection.

